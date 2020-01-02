FCC approves 988 as suicide prevention hotline number

WASHINGTON – The Federal Communications Commission approved the use of 988 as a new, nationwide, 3-digit number for a suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline. This designation will help ease access to crisis services, reduce the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health conditions and ultimately save lives.

Calls made to 988 will be directed to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a national network of 163 crisis centers that is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Currently, the L...