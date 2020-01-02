Good wishes for you and the earth in 2020

Practice "forest-bathing" by going for a hike at Los Jilgueros Preserve.

Here are some resolutions for you to consider for the New Year:

Help cool the planet and plant more oaks and trees – "the right tree in the right place."

Practice more earthly endeavors with your family, friends and neighbors, be kind to one another.

Be a part of the Live Oak Park 100-year centennial celebration next July at the park in Fallbrook.

Give back to your community, for there are many volunteers needed in our friendly village.

Give youngsters a book called "Vitamin N" and share with them the need to be outdoors now and then.

Try and carpool whenever you can and lighten the loa...