Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Roger Boddaert
Special to Village News 

Good wishes for you and the earth in 2020

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/2/2020 at 1:05am

Practice "forest-bathing" by going for a hike at Los Jilgueros Preserve.

Here are some resolutions for you to consider for the New Year:

Help cool the planet and plant more oaks and trees – "the right tree in the right place."

Practice more earthly endeavors with your family, friends and neighbors, be kind to one another.

Be a part of the Live Oak Park 100-year centennial celebration next July at the park in Fallbrook.

Give back to your community, for there are many volunteers needed in our friendly village.

Give youngsters a book called "Vitamin N" and share with them the need to be outdoors now and then.

Try and carpool whenever you can and lighten the loa...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019