Good wishes for you and the earth in 2020
Last updated 1/2/2020 at 1:05am
Here are some resolutions for you to consider for the New Year:
Help cool the planet and plant more oaks and trees – "the right tree in the right place."
Practice more earthly endeavors with your family, friends and neighbors, be kind to one another.
Be a part of the Live Oak Park 100-year centennial celebration next July at the park in Fallbrook.
Give back to your community, for there are many volunteers needed in our friendly village.
Give youngsters a book called "Vitamin N" and share with them the need to be outdoors now and then.
Try and carpool whenever you can and lighten the loa...
