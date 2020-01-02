Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks

Aloe vera: The healing gel

The gel from aloe vera has been used for thousands of years for its healing purposes. It is a type of succulent plant with many medicinal purposes. The gel inside the plant is gooey and thick, and it is most commonly used to alleviate sun burns and is consumed in juice form for its health benefits.

The gel also makes the skin soft so many lotions have this ingredient. Aloe vera must be consumed as a supplement or as a gel; it is not found in food. Many people add it to their smoothies or shakes since by itself it doesn't have a desired taste. It is a juice with no sugar.

There are a number...