Study of the health impact of vaping points the way to regulation

WASHINGTON – The first long-term study of electronic cigarette use was published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine Dec. 16. The results show conclusively that the use of e-cigarettes dramatically increases the risk of lung disease. It also found that dual use of combustible and electronic cigarettes increases risk beyond using either product alone.

Action on Smoking and Health said they believe this information should be used immediately to inform tobacco regulation at the national, state and local levels and that unfettered access to these products is a public health threat...