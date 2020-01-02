Throw a successful restaurant party

FALLBROOK – People who love to entertain but don't have the space to do so at home often take their love of hosting to nearby restaurants, which there are plenty to choose from between Fallbrook and Bonsall.

While much of the work on the day of the party is likely to be performed by restaurant staff, hosting a gathering at a local establishment has its challenges, particularly in regard to planning.

It's easy to focus solely on the cost of hosting a restaurant party, as that's likely to be the foremost consideration for hosts. And it's wise for hosts to develop a budget for their parties...