Why new year's resolutions can be a bad idea

While wanting to see positive changes in your life isn't a bad idea, the way most new year's resolutions come together is usually complicated, often helps little and may even be harmful.

Most of us are pretty bad at setting reasonable goals for ourselves. We usually think in terms of absolutes: "I'm going to lose 20 pounds next month." "I'm going to stop smoking now." "I'm going to get that job promotion this quarter."

There are several problems with resolutions like these, the main one being that they seldom achieve success. Such resolutions are based on negative emo...