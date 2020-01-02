Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Navy SEALs call Edward Gallagher 'evil' in leaked videos

 
Last updated 1/2/2020 at 10:09pm

In this July 2, 2019, file photo, Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves a military court on Naval Base San Diego. Navy SEALs described their retired platoon leader Gallagher, as "evil," "toxic" and "perfectly OK with killing anybody that was moving," in video footage obtained by The New York Times. AP Photo/Gregory Bull, file photo

The Associated Press

Special to Valley News

Navy SEALs described their platoon leader, retired Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, as "evil," "toxic" and "perfectly OK with killing anybody that was moving," in video footage of interviews obtained by The New York Times.

Gallagher's war crimes case earlier this year gained national attention after President Donald Trump intervened on his behalf despite strong objections from Pentagon leaders who said the president's move could damage the integrity of the military judicial system. The case also led to the Navy secretary's firing.

The...



