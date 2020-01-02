Navy SEALs call Edward Gallagher 'evil' in leaked videos
Last updated 1/2/2020 at 10:09pm
The Associated Press
Special to Valley News
Navy SEALs described their platoon leader, retired Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, as "evil," "toxic" and "perfectly OK with killing anybody that was moving," in video footage of interviews obtained by The New York Times.
Gallagher's war crimes case earlier this year gained national attention after President Donald Trump intervened on his behalf despite strong objections from Pentagon leaders who said the president's move could damage the integrity of the military judicial system. The case also led to the Navy secretary's firing.
The...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)