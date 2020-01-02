Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pentagon warns military mail-in DNA tests pose security risks

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/2/2020 at 7:26pm



Katabella Roberts

The Epoch Times

The Pentagon warned members of the military against using mail-in DNA kits as they may pose a security risk, Yahoo said.

An internal memo, co-signed by the Defense Department’s top intelligence official, was issued Dec. 20 and obtained by the publication.

It warned that the kits are “largely unregulated” and that information collected by private companies could create a potential risk to military members.

The memo also said that some DNA kit companies are targeting military personnel with discounts, although it does not name any specific companies...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/03/2020 22:51