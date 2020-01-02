Pentagon warns military mail-in DNA tests pose security risks

Katabella Roberts

The Epoch Times

The Pentagon warned members of the military against using mail-in DNA kits as they may pose a security risk, Yahoo said.

An internal memo, co-signed by the Defense Department’s top intelligence official, was issued Dec. 20 and obtained by the publication.

It warned that the kits are “largely unregulated” and that information collected by private companies could create a potential risk to military members.

The memo also said that some DNA kit companies are targeting military personnel with discounts, although it does not name any specific companies...