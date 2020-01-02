Smugglers look for new populations to bring across US border

Almost 70% of the individuals crossing into Del Rio so far this fiscal year are from about 38 countries other than Mexico.

Charlotte Cuthbertson

The Epoch Times

As the number of family units from Central America dwindles, due to new policies taking effect at the U.S.–Mexico border, smuggling organizations are looking elsewhere for new business.

"They saw that we were making progress toward stemming the flow of illegal immigration from the Northern Triangle countries – really taking billions of dollars out of their pockets – and they shifted," Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, said during an event with the Center for Immigration Studies, Dec. 20.

He said cartels and sm...