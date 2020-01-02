Smugglers look for new populations to bring across US border
Almost 70% of the individuals crossing into Del Rio so far this fiscal year are from about 38 countries other than Mexico.
Last updated 1/2/2020 at 10:15pm
Charlotte Cuthbertson
The Epoch Times
As the number of family units from Central America dwindles, due to new policies taking effect at the U.S.–Mexico border, smuggling organizations are looking elsewhere for new business.
"They saw that we were making progress toward stemming the flow of illegal immigration from the Northern Triangle countries – really taking billions of dollars out of their pockets – and they shifted," Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, said during an event with the Center for Immigration Studies, Dec. 20.
He said cartels and sm...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)