Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Biker injured in Pauma Valley crash

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/6/2020 at 6:27pm



PAUMA VALLEY (CNS) - A motorcyclist was gravely injured today in a solo crash on a rural road near Casino Pauma.

The rider was trying to pass a construction vehicle in a road-work zone on Cole Grade Road in Pauma Valley when he lost control of his Honda two-wheeler about 6:45 a.m., sending it crashing into a parked truck near Spring Valley Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Medics airlifted the motorcyclist, whose name was not immediately available, to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for treatment of "massive" head trauma, CHP public affairs Officer Kevin Smale said.

The accident forced a roughly 45-minute closure of the two-lane road in the area, Smale said.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/07/2020 21:10