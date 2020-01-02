Crash on 15 sends two to hospital with minor injuries

PALA MESA - A crash on Interstate 15 near Pala Mesa sent two people to a hospital and jammed afternoon traffic on Friday, but no one was seriously injured.

The three-vehicle collision was reported shortly after 3:45 p.m. on the northbound freeway near state Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people involved in the crash were taken to Temecula Valley Hospital in Riverside County, but their injuries were described as minor. Two more people did not need to be hospitalized, and one declined medical treatment.

Debris was reportedly strewn across the left two lanes of the f...