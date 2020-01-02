Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Chamber holds Christmas of Giving Open House

 
Last updated 1/1/2020 at 3:59pm

Seen at the Live Oak Dog Park table are, from left, Leo Romero, Ronne Branson, Barkly (mascot for Bark in the Park), Anne Richter and Deb Bottomley, at the Dec. 11 Fallbrook Chamber event.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce and its members gathered to support four local nonprofit charities – American Legion Post 776, Fallbrook Child Development Center, Live Oak Dog Park and Fallbrook Woman's Club, Dec. 11.

Appetizers were provided by Harry's Sports Bar & Grill and guests arrived in a very festive and generous mood, The chamber is extremely grateful for all the support received from its members, local businesses, nonprofit organizations and the community at large for this event.

Each charity was represented during the evening and provided information about t...



