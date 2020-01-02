FPUD approves 2020 rates

The Fallbrook Public Utility District approved FPUD rates and other charges for calendar year 2020.

FPUD’s board vote 4-0, Dec. 9, with Don McDougal absent, adopted the 2020 rates and charges for water, recycled water and wastewater delivery and services. Water and wastewater rates will increase by 8% while the increase for recycled water will be 4.5%.

“This was just in accordance with the long-term financial plan,” Jack Bebee, FPUD general manager, said. “This was the adoption of rates for the upcoming calendar year.”

The five-year financial plan was adopted in 2018. The annua...