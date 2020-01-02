Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

FPUD approves 2020 rates

 
The Fallbrook Public Utility District approved FPUD rates and other charges for calendar year 2020.

FPUD’s board vote 4-0, Dec. 9, with Don McDougal absent, adopted the 2020 rates and charges for water, recycled water and wastewater delivery and services. Water and wastewater rates will increase by 8% while the increase for recycled water will be 4.5%.

“This was just in accordance with the long-term financial plan,” Jack Bebee, FPUD general manager, said. “This was the adoption of rates for the upcoming calendar year.”

The five-year financial plan was adopted in 2018. The annua...



