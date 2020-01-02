Marines hold a different kind of food drive

Members of the 1st Radio Battalion carry nonperishable foods on an annual hike/food collection.

CAMP PENDLETON – The 1st Radio Battalion conducted a 9-mile hike on Camp Pendleton starting at 4 a.m., Dec. 18. The 192 Marines could replace a portion of the packing list with nonperishable food that they dropped in collection bins near the midway point.

The average weight of food carried per Marine was 25 pounds. In total, over 4,600 lbs. of food were donated to the Fallbrook Food Pantry. The Marines ended with a motivational MCMAP event and breakfast.

This is an annual food drive with the food being donated to a different organization each year.

Submitted by Fallbrook Food Pantry.

