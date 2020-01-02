Suspect shot during robbery attempt at illegal dispensary in Rainbow

RAINBOW - A suspect was shot during a botched holdup of an illegal dispensary in Rainbow late Tuesday, and deputies were warning local hospitals to be on the lookout for the injured would-be robber.

According to San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Schmidt, deputies responded at 7:22 p.m. to a reported armed robbery at a Rainbow dispensary.

Employees of the illicit facility reported three suspects entered and held them at gunpoint, and a struggle ensued with a security guard, Schmidt said. One of the suspects was shot during the altercation, and the others assisted their wounded partner as they fled the scene.

All three suspects escaped and remained at large Wednesday morning.

Detectives were investigating both the robbery and the illegal dispensary operation, Schmidt said, and all product from the dispensary will be seized.

