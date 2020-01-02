Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Winchester woman killed in crash on 76; Temecula woman arrested for suspected DUI

 
Last updated 1/3/2020 at 4:50pm



ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A 23-year-old Temecula resident was under arrest in a hospital Friday in connection with a suspected DUI collision that fatally injured a Riverside County woman on a rural road near Casino Pauma.

The suspect allegedly was intoxicated when she lost control of her eastbound 2010 Toyota Prius while trying to pass slower-moving vehicles on state Route 76 in Pauma Valley about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car smashed head-on into an oncoming 2002 Infiniti Q35 just east of Adams Drive, mortally injuring the 43-year-old Winchester woman b...



