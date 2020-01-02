County announces San Diego region's most popular baby names in 2019

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Liam and Olivia were the most popular baby boy and girl names in San Diego County in 2019, the county Health and Human Services Agency announced today.

Leading all other baby names, 243 girls were named Olivia, with Emma in second at 212. Camila, Mia, Isabella, Sophia, Charlotte, Luna, Sofia, Amelia and Victoria rounded out the top-10 names for baby girls. Olivia overtook Emma for the most popular baby girl name after Emma led for the previous three years.

Liam led all boys' names at 199, followed by Noah at 188 and Oliver and Sebastian, tied for third at 174. Mateo, Ethan...