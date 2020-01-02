Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook boys basketball team rolling

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/3/2020 at 10:51am

Village News/Shane Gibson

The Warriors Varsity Boys Basketball team has started the season with an 8-2 record, the best start for the program since 2014.

The Fallbrook Union High School boys varsity basketball team continues to roll through its 2019-20 preseason schedule. With eight wins on the season, they are one win away from matching the program's highest win total in the past five years.

The last time the Warriors had a winning record was following the 2014-15 season when Mike West's Warriors went 17-12. This year, at 8-2, Ryan Smith's Warriors are looking like they will have similar success.

That's no small feat considering the Warriors one just one game all of last season.

The Warriors had games scheduled with Tri-City Christian Ja...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/03/2020 20:24