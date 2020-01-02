Rain, protests didn't hurt Del Mar fall meet

Two of the 15 scheduled Del Mar Thoroughbred Club fall meet dates were canceled due to rain and protesters seeking to end horse racing targeted the Bing Crosby Season meet in demonstrations and in the media, but Del Mar Thoroughbred Club general manager Joe Harper thought that the Bing Crosby Season meet was successful.

“It’s the highest daily handle we’ve had in any of these meets,” Harper said.

The California Horse Racing Board gave Del Mar a fall meet in 2014.

“I think it went well,” Harper said of the 2019 fall meet. “It’s unfortunate we had a few horses that were inj...