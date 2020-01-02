Warriors girls' basketball off to solid start

There have been no Fallbrook Union High School Girls Varsity Basketball teams with a winning overall record at the school since Dan Bachman’s 2014-15 team went 17-8.

So far this season, Jessica Ramirez’s Warriors are 5-4 on the young season and making strides.

The Warriors had to be feeling good coming into tournament games with West Hills Saturday, Dec. 28, and Valhalla Monday, Dec. 30, (games played after press time) having just won big against Santana, taking down the Sultans 53-17 Friday, Dec. 27.

The Warriors scored early and often while playing solid defense throughout the game...