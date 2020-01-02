Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff writer 

Warriors girls water polo off to fast start

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/1/2020 at 5:01pm

Village News/Shane Gibson

Fallbrook Girls Varsity Water Polo goalkeeper Naomi Wood stands tall in goal as her Warriors teammates defend around her.

The Fallbrook Union High School Girls Varsity Water Polo team is off to a fast start under head coach Sean Redmond, picking up where they left off last season when they made it to the CIF Division II finals before finishing second.

For all their successes last season, the Warriors will compete in Div. I this season.

The Warriors started the season with a huge 20-6 win over Mt. Carmel, then came back to beat Great Oak, Classical Academy, Helix and Vista to start the season quickly.

They played in the Winter Classic tournament from Dec. 19-21, but game results haven't been reported.

The W...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/03/2020 22:52