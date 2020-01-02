Warriors girls water polo off to fast start

Fallbrook Girls Varsity Water Polo goalkeeper Naomi Wood stands tall in goal as her Warriors teammates defend around her.

The Fallbrook Union High School Girls Varsity Water Polo team is off to a fast start under head coach Sean Redmond, picking up where they left off last season when they made it to the CIF Division II finals before finishing second.

For all their successes last season, the Warriors will compete in Div. I this season.

The Warriors started the season with a huge 20-6 win over Mt. Carmel, then came back to beat Great Oak, Classical Academy, Helix and Vista to start the season quickly.

They played in the Winter Classic tournament from Dec. 19-21, but game results haven't been reported.

The W...