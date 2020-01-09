Bitter to be guest artist for FAA

FALLBROOK – The public is invited to the Jan. 18 meeting of the Fallbrook Art Association, at 9:15 a.m., at the Fallbrook Woman's Club, 238 W. Mission Road, in Fallbrook.

The meeting will include a critique by guest artist Gabriele Bitter for members, one work each, from 9:15-10:15 a.m., followed by a demonstration in acrylics. After the demonstration, she will also conduct a workshop from 1-4 p.m.

This event is open to members and nonmembers; to register, call Carol Reardon at (760) 731-6677.

About her art, Bitter said, "I love to make marks and arrange them, like a musician composes a song, like a choreographer organizes dancers, like a chef combines flavors. Inspiration for my paintings comes from many places, but it often happens right in the studio, sparked by play. That's what's happening on the surface, anyway. Below the surface is a whole different story. Taking risks, experimenting, and playing is a part of the painting process that thrills me."

At FAA's The Gallery, the volunteer show take-in, for anyone who has volunteered this past year, will be Monday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along with the monthly show change-out. Volunteers are allowed to bring one painting each.

