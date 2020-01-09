Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bitter to be guest artist for FAA

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/11/2020 at 10:27am

FALLBROOK – The public is invited to the Jan. 18 meeting of the Fallbrook Art Association, at 9:15 a.m., at the Fallbrook Woman's Club, 238 W. Mission Road, in Fallbrook.

The meeting will include a critique by guest artist Gabriele Bitter for members, one work each, from 9:15-10:15 a.m., followed by a demonstration in acrylics. After the demonstration, she will also conduct a workshop from 1-4 p.m.

This event is open to members and nonmembers; to register, call Carol Reardon at (760) 731-6677.

About her art, Bitter said, "I love to make marks and arrange them, like a musician composes a song, like a choreographer organizes dancers, like a chef combines flavors. Inspiration for my paintings comes from many places, but it often happens right in the studio, sparked by play. That's what's happening on the surface, anyway. Below the surface is a whole different story. Taking risks, experimenting, and playing is a part of the painting process that thrills me."

At FAA's The Gallery, the volunteer show take-in, for anyone who has volunteered this past year, will be Monday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along with the monthly show change-out. Volunteers are allowed to bring one painting each.

Submitted by Fallbrook Art Association.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019