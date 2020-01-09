Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Chamber Member Business Expo set for Jan. 15

 
Last updated 1/11/2020 at 1:03pm



FALLBROOK – Everyone is invited to attend the Fallbrook Chamber’s Business Expo Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Pala Mesa Resort from 4-7 p.m. to “Discover Your Community.” Chamber member businesses have a lot to offer, and the chamber wanted to ensure that whatever residents are looking for, it can most likely be found in Fallbrook.

Exhibitor booths are for chamber business members only and can be reserved by calling the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office at (760) 728-5845. Members of the Fallbrook chamber who wish to market their business without being an exhibitor may provide flyers or coupons for all attendees for a very nominal fee. Details for the expo can also be found at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

The event is free to all attendees. There will be free food, a no-host bar, giveaways and more.

Other chamber events this month include the Lunch Mob at Café Des Artistes, at noon, Friday, Jan. 24, as well as Wine Down Wednesday at Toasted Oak Vineyards and Winery, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Jan. 29.

Call the chamber for more details on any of these events at (760) 728-5845.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

 
