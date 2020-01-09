Computer classes for seniors begin next week

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care will sponsor a series of computer classes taught by volunteer computer technicians at the Crestview Estates Clubhouse. Registration is open online at http://www.foundationforseniorcare.org or at the Foundation for Senior Care,135 S Mission Road, Fallbrook (the corner of Mission and Fig) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The five classes being offered are: Android smartphone & Tablet, iPad & iPhone, Google Maps, Basic Computer File Management and Solving Spreadsheet Problems.

Classes are one, two or four weeks long and meet for two hours once a week. Classes start Monday, Jan. 13, and cost between $10-$40. Classes are held at Crestview Estates Clubhouse located at 1120 E. Mission Road, Fallbrook.

For a description of classes or more information visit http://www.foundationforseniorcare.org or call Foundation for Senior Care at (760) 723-7570.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more about your smartphone, how to find your files, what Google Maps is all about or how to work with tricky spreadsheets right here in Fallbrook,” said instructor Obie Weeks.

In addition to classes held at Crestview Estates Clubhouse, the Foundation for Senior Care hosts a weekly open lab on Fridays from 1-3 p.m. called Fix it Friday where seniors can walk in for help with software or hardware problems. There is no charge for this service but donations are encouraged.

Learn more about The Foundation for Senior Care at http://www.foundationforseniorcare.org.

Submitted by Foundation for Senior Care.