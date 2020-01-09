Computer classes for seniors begin next week

Volunteer instructor Bob Cebulski teaches a class on iPhone and iPad. A separate class is offered for Android smartphones.

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care will sponsor a series of computer classes taught by volunteer computer technicians at the Crestview Estates Clubhouse. Registration is open online at www.foundationforseniorcare.org or at the Foundation for Senior Care,135 S Mission Road, Fallbrook (the corner of Mission and Fig) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The five classes being offered are: Android smartphone & Tablet, iPad & iPhone, Google Maps, Basic Computer File Management and Solving Spreadsheet Problems.

Classes are one, two or four weeks long and meet for two hours once a week. C...