FPUD amends Silverthorn Ranch Nursery lease

Silverthorn Ranch Nursery leases approximately 7 1/2 acres of Fallbrook Public Utility District property, and Dec. 9 FPUD’s board approved an amended lease.

The 4-0 board vote with Don McDougal absent reduced the leasehold from 7.57 to 7.51 acres and authorized the cultivation and harvesting of additional legal agricultural crops.

“It was just to coordinate with the Santa Margarita Conjunctive Use Project and also allow them to utilize the property for any approved agriculture purposes,” FPUD general manager Jack Bebee said.

The lease is on FPUD’s Alturas Road property and is just...