Village News

Menard joins the Peace Corps

 
Last updated 1/11/2020 at 10:18am

Jeffrey Menard, a graduate of Northern Arizona University, will serve with the Peace Corps in Albania.

FALLBROOK – Joel and Johanna Menard, the parents of Jeffrey Menard, announced his acceptance into the Peace Corps to serve in Albania. Jeffrey is a December 2019 graduate of Northern Arizona University with a bachelor's degree in biology and a minor in psychological sciences.

He is also a member of the Landshark Rugby team. Jeffrey Menard graduated from Fallbrook Union High School in 2015.

His duties in Albania will include serving as a health services volunteer. He will be working in elementary and middle schools and hopes to develop a local rugby program while he is there.

Jeffrey Menard intends to enroll in a physician assistant program upon his return to the United States in April 2022.

He departs for Albania in mid-January.

Submitted by Joel and Johanna Menard.

 
