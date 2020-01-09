Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Pacific Hydrotech to rehabilitate FPUD's Overland Trail Lift Station

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/15/2020 at 5:43pm



Pacific Hydrotech will be rehabilitating the Fallbrook Public Utility District’s Overland Trail Lift Station.

A 4-0 FPUD board vote Dec. 9, with Don McDougal absent, awarded the Perris company a $2,490,150 contract.

“We’re combining two lift stations into one more reliable lift station,” FPUD general manager Jack Bebee said.

The existing Anthony’s Corner Lift Station will be demolished, and the existing Overland Trail Lift Station will be rehabilitated. The capacity for the Overland Trail Lift Station will be increased to handle the flows currently handled at the Anthony’s Co...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019