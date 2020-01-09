Pacific Hydrotech to rehabilitate FPUD's Overland Trail Lift Station

Pacific Hydrotech will be rehabilitating the Fallbrook Public Utility District’s Overland Trail Lift Station.

A 4-0 FPUD board vote Dec. 9, with Don McDougal absent, awarded the Perris company a $2,490,150 contract.

“We’re combining two lift stations into one more reliable lift station,” FPUD general manager Jack Bebee said.

The existing Anthony’s Corner Lift Station will be demolished, and the existing Overland Trail Lift Station will be rehabilitated. The capacity for the Overland Trail Lift Station will be increased to handle the flows currently handled at the Anthony’s Co...