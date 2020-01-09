Performance Poet Karla Cordero launches Writers Read 2020 Season

FALLBROOK – Writers Read at Fallbrook Library, a free monthly author series with open mic, will launch its 2020 season Tuesday, Jan. 14, with a visit from award-winning performance poet Karla Cordero. Cordero will read from her new collection, "How to Pull Apart the Earth," from Not a Cult in 2019. Her new book is a 2019 San Diego Book Award winner and a finalist for the 2019 International Book Awards. The reading is 6-7:30 p.m., and begins with open mic.

"How to Pull Apart the Earth" book cover

A descendant of the Chichimeca people from Northern Mexico, Cordero is a Chicana poet, educator, activist and two-time Pushcart nominee, raised along the borderlands of Calexico. She teaches creative writing and composition at San Diego City College and MiraCosta College, and she is the author of the chapter book, "Grasshoppers Before Gods," from Dancing Girl Press in 2016.

Copies of "How to Pull Apart the Earth" will be available for sale and signing, as will stickers of some of the book's illustrations.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig streets.

The Feb. 11 Writers Read will feature Anthony Award-winning crime novelist Matt Coyle of Escondido.

For more information, contact K-B Gressitt at kbgressitt@gmail.com or (760) 522-1064.

Submitted by Writers Read.