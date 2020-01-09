Two new art exhibits come to Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – The new art shows at Fallbrook Library, "What is Abstract Art (and why should I care?)" presented by various artists and "Abstract Figurative Sculpture" by Julia S. Rasor, are hosted by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library from Jan. 12 to March 6.

Abstract art does not represent reality but uses visual language to make an effect on viewers. In other words, what is painted may not be something realistic and recognizable. The works in this show will make viewers think, feel and pay attention to the world in a whole new way. As Jackson Pollock said, "It is energy in motion made visible – memories arrested in space."

The artists featured in the show are Javier Arreguin, Carlos Castrejón, Christina Curiel, Joseph Curiel, Martin Facey, Justin Jehle, Alicia Mutlu, Sydney Moore, Yvonne Obregon, Caleb Smith, Chad Smith and Sarah Spinks.

Each of these invited artists bring their explorations of form, color, line, pattern, composition and process to their large pieces, giving them the freedom to experiment and give in to their most imaginative selves. In turn, the viewers bring their own imaginations to each piece keeping them on their toes.

The pieces chosen for this show explain why these artists create abstract thought-provoking work. Obregon has limited mobility; Jehle works in the cinematography industry; Facey was the dean of University of Minnesota; Moore and Christina Curiel are East Asian historians; Arreguin 's work is politically motivated; Spinks owns a gallery and is the chair of the Arts Commission in Vista; Smith utilizes construction fundamentals and Mutlu designs album covers for musicians.

"Honey Plum First Flower Dream" by Martin Facey is done in acrylic on fiberglass.

The sculpture display on the Reading Patio features bronze abstract figures by Rasor who is an award-winning professional figurative sculptor living in Fallbrook.

Her edgy and dramatic works reveal her artistry along with her understanding of human anatomy and physiology from her life-long profession as a medical device inventor. Rasor's sculptures range from realistic to highly stylized. She holds open studio, workshop and artist retreat events at her Fallbrook Mountaintop avocado ranch, studio and gallery.

The community is invited to a reception Friday, Jan. 17, from 6-8 p.m. to meet the artists, chat with them and enjoy live music and snacks. The event is free and open to all. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.