Guide to popular herbal teas

FALLBROOK – Tea is a healthy beverage. Black, green and oolong teas get their fair share of health-boosting attention, but a grouping of teas, which technically are not true teas at all, also can be a boon to the body.

Consumption of herbal teas predates consumption of Chinese black tea. Since they do not contain leaves of the camellia sinensis, the tea plant, herbal teas really aren’t tea but have been given the tea moniker because they are often steeped in a manner similar to tea.

Herbal teas are made from herbs as well as dried fruits, flowers and spices. The health and wellness information site Healthline said that certain herbal teas have health-promoting properties. Herbal teas have been used by various cultures for medicinal purposes for hundreds of years.

Herbal tea can be used to boost the immune system, to relax and unwind, to alleviate pain or just to warm people up on a chilly day. Even though herbal teas may seem all-natural, it is wise to check with a doctor before including them as part of a health-boosting regimen to confirm that they won’t produce any adverse reactions with medications.

That’s especially important for women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant. Herbal teas come in various flavors. The following are some of the more popular herbal teas and their potential health benefits.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile is best known for its calming effects, and it is sometimes used as a mild sleep-inducer. A study of 34 patients with insomnia found marginal improvements in waking up during the night, time to falling asleep and daytime functioning after taking chamomile extract twice a day, as published by the National Institutes of Health’s PubMed Central.

Some studies suggested that chamomile can reduce symptoms of premenstrual syndrome, and it may have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties as well.

Peppermint tea

Those who enjoy peppermint tea often do so to soothe an upset stomach. Nutritionist Dr. Simran Saini from Fortis Hospital in India said that peppermint tea can also promote weight loss and reduce heartburn and may help people relax.

Turmeric tea

Turmeric tea has anti-inflammatory properties that may be beneficial for anyone who has an autoimmune disease like arthritis and fibromyalgia. The anti-inflammatory properties can also help with symptoms of migraines and other minor aches and pains.

Ginger tea

A 2012 study from researchers at Columbia University who examined 10 overweight men found that drinking hot ginger tea increased the men’s feelings of fullness and reduced hunger. Ginger also may improve blood sugar control for people with Type 2 diabetes.

Herbal teas can be part of a health plan that involves all-natural remedies for common ailments