Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Temecula Valley Hospital to host a New Year Open House

 
TEMECULA – For anyone looking to start the 2020 New Year learning more about their health, Temecula Valley Hospital has them covered. They are invited to come to a special free Open House at Temecula Valley Hospital, Thursday, Jan. 9, from 3-7 p.m., to learn about its new and innovative services.

This community hospital has advanced treatments available so residents no longer need to leave the area for care. Visitors are welcome to Temecula Valley Hospital's Heroes Community Room for light refreshments and raffle prizes at the event.

Health and service information will include cardiovascular, neurosciences, orthopedics, emergency services, nutritional services, outpatient imaging, inspire sleep apnea procedure, LINX procedure, job openings, volunteer opportunities, medical records, patient portal and more.

Submitted by Temecula Valley Hospital.

 
Village News

