Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity

 
Last updated 1/17/2020 at 3:46pm

Debris from a collapsed wall of a building litters the ground after an earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Jan. 7. AP photo/Carlos Giusti

Danica Coto

The Associated Press

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn Tuesday, Jan. 7, killing one man, injuring at least eight other people and collapsing buildings in the southern part of the island.

The quake was followed by a series of strong aftershocks, part of a 10-day series of temblors spawned by the grinding of tectonic plates along three faults beneath southern Puerto Rico. Seismologists said it's impossible to predict when the quakes will stop or whether they will get stronger.

The 6.4 magnitude quake cut power to the island as power plants shut down to...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
