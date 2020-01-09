US prepares for possible Iranian reprisal after drone strike

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, hands off the microphone to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to deliver a statement on Iraq and Syria at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, Sunday, Dec. 29, in Palm Beach, Florida. AP photo/ Evan Vucci

Lolita C. Baldor, Robert Burns and Zeke Miller

The Associated Press

U.S. officials braced for Iran to respond to the killing of its most powerful general, noting heightened military readiness in the country and preparing for a possible "tit-for-tat" attempt on the life of an American military commander. They warned ships across Mideast waterways crucial to global energy supplies about the "possibility of Iranian action" against U.S. maritime interests in the region.

President Donald Trump ordered the Jan. 2 strike against Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, after t...