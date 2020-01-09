Fallbrook Woman's Club to hold two fundraisers

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman’s Club will be holding its annual member auction Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. This fundraiser will be a live auction of about 30 new or gently used items. Members are encouraged to donate a high-end item for the cause. Payment of cash or checks will be accepted, but no credit cards.

The woman’s club will also hold their biannual event, “Mahjong with Friends,” at the clubhouse Friday, Jan. 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. The entrance fee is $20. Lunch will be served, and raffles will be conducted after the game. To sign-up, contact Lee Johnson at leejohnson512@gmail.com or (760) 723-8286.

December festivities included The King’s Joyful Ringers from Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook. The bell choir not only provided the club members with several Christmas carols but gave a brief history of the various bells along with history of the song selections was shared.

Members of the bell choir included Loretta Gosting, Kay Lautenschlager, Lee Johnson, Kurt Lautenschlager, Valerie Long, Cheryl Zales, Peggy Wells and director Nancy Bernardi.

The Fallbrook Woman’s Club is a member of the California Federation of Women’s Clubs and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs International.

Its goal is to encourage women to improve their community, state and the nation through volunteering their time, talents and interests. General meetings are held at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month except July and August at the Fallbrook Woman’s Club, 238 W. Mission Road, in Fallbrook. For additional information, visit http://www.fallbrookwomansclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Woman’s Club.