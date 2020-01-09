FPUD awards contract for Winter Haven Road pipeline replacement

The Fallbrook Public Utility District pipeline along Winter Haven Road will be replaced.

FPUD’s 4-0 board vote Dec. 9, with Don McDougal absent, approved the contract with Kirtley Construction for the San Bernardino company’s bid of $750,400.

“It’s just replacement of an old pipeline with a new one,” Jack Bebee, FPUD general manager, said.

FPUD has a pipeline and valve replacement program which includes a priority list based on pipelines’ ages and rates of past failures.

“Every year we have pipelines we target for replacement,” Bebee said. “What we’re working on doing is getting away from unplanned outages.”

Not only did the age, condition and leak history of the Winter Haven Road pipeline justify its replacement, but its location in a wooded area makes access difficult so a new pipeline will reduce maintenance needs. The Winter Haven Road pipeline replacement project consists of approximately 1,950 linear feet of 12-inch cement mortar lined and coated steel pipe and associated appurtenances along with 620 linear feet of six-inch polyvinyl chloride pipe.

Eight bids were received by the Nov. 20 deadline. Kirtley Construction had the low bid, and TE Roberts of Orange submitted the second-lowest bid at $844,950. In 2016 Kirtley Construction, which does business as TK Construction, replaced the isolation valves on the main transmission line from Red Mountain Reservoir so FPUD has previous experience with the contractor.

Even with construction management and other administration costs the project is expected to be completed within the $860,000 budget previously established for the capital program.