Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Junior Wildlife Art Show opens at Fallbrook Art Center

 
Last updated 1/17/2020 at 4:40pm

Shane Gibson photos

Second grader Jocelyn Tronosco's oil pastel fox is the Best of Show winner for grades K-2 in the Jr. Wildlife Art Show at the Fallbrook Art Center through Jan. 19.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Center and Fallbrook School of the Arts present the Junior Wildlife Art Show until Jan. 19. Visitors will see over 150 works created by students grades K-12 from Fallbrook and Bonsall and have a chance to vote for their favorite artwork

Participating schools include Fallbrook High, William H. Frazier Elementary, Fallbrook School of the Arts and Sullivan Middle School. The show is open daily, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

The show and parking are free. The art center is located at 103 S. Main Ave. at Alvarado Street....



