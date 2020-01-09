Learn the art of thrifting

Thrift stores thrive on the fact that "one man's junk is another man's treasure." Visiting thrift stores can not only satisfy a yen to shop, but also save shoppers money and put discarded objects to good use.

As many people donate items to these stores, there is an endless supply of "new" stock to look at. Back in May, when I took several car loads of stuff to the local thrift stores, I wasn't the only one cleaning house while moving as a few of the thrift stores temporarily stopped accepting donations. Their storage rooms were overflowing.

While I am trying to downsize my possessions, the urge to go shopping does strike once in a while, and I have found going to thrift stores to be a good alternative to going to other kinds of stores. If I take a few boxes and bags of donations with me, it is all the better. Besides, you never know what you will find, so just looking is a fun experience.

Reusing items is also fun. When my plastic cellphone stand broke, I decided to look for something at a thrift store to hold my phone on my desk. Finding a small blue mug that was just the right size worked great to hold my flip phone.

I am trying to use fewer paper plates, so finding a pretty plate with hydrangea on it, which is one of my favorite flowers, was another good score.

Finding items for the opportunity table at my Daughters of Norway meetings is another goal for my thrift shopping. My twin sister and I have found several Norwegian Christmas plates decorated with scenes in shades of blue to donate to our lodge.

We are always on the lookout for Scandivavian-looking sweaters too. Five years ago, I found my favorite one at a Goodwill Store near Denver, which is a much better place to look for sweaters. We were visiting our youngest sister who lived there at the time. Thrifting also yields unique souvenirs when you travel.

Antique malls are another good place to look for items you might not find elsewhere. When we visit our oldest brother in Tombstone, Arizona, there are antique malls in a nearby town that we like to visit. One time, I found a Scandinavian tine box, handmade and painted with rosemaling, for a very good price. That's one item I am keeping.

While I don't have time to remake items into something else, I did find an angel figurine missing its wings at St. John's Thrift Store, for a fraction of its original price. I plan on making her some new wire wings.

The Bottom Shelf Bookstore at Fallbrook Library is another place to find treasures. I like to look for books in some of the mystery series I am reading. You can't beat the price compared to the cost of new books.

Village News/Lucette Moramarco photos A small mug found at the Assistance League of Temecula Valley Thrift Shop replaces a plastic cellphone stand, and candle holders contain business cards and paper clips.

Reusing preowned items is also another form of recycling and keeps still useful items out of the dump. With many Marines families moving in and out of town, I have seen dumpsters at apartment complexes filled with unwanted items that could have been donated to a thrift store. At least two local ones will pick up large items if you call them – Fallbrook Senior Center Thrift Store and St. Peter's.

Whenever you want to get rid of your stuff, remembering to take it to one of the many thrift stores in our area will not only give you more room, it will benefit many area residents as all the stores donate their proceeds to local charities.

For more information, contact the thrift stores directly:

Angel Shop, 1002 S. Main Ave., (760) 728-6513

Fallbrook Senior Center Thrift Shop, 399 Heald Lane, (760) 723-4602

Hidden Treasures Thrift Store, 913 S. Main Ave., (760) 723-2800

St. John's Thrift Shop, 1075 S. Mission Road, (760) 723-9520

St. Peter's Thrift Store, 520 S. Main Ave., (760) 728-7012

Bottom Shelf Bookstore, 124 S. Mission Road, (760) 451-9606.