Myrtle Creek closes its doors to the public

Myrtle Creek Botanical Gardens and Nursery, a Fallbrook landmark settled in the late 1800s which had been transformed into one of Fallbrook's hidden gems, recently announced it would be closing its doors to the public.

"It has been a fabulous and successful 40 years," according to a statement on Myrtle Creek's website. "Thank you so much for your support over those years. We have made the difficult decision to close our gates to the public."

The statement continued to share that the facility will continue to operate its farm and growing grounds for wholesale trees and shrubs. The ownership...