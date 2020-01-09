Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Myrtle Creek closes its doors to the public

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/15/2020 at 6:36pm

Myrtle Creek Botanical Gardens and Nursery closed its doors Dec. 30.

Myrtle Creek Botanical Gardens and Nursery, a Fallbrook landmark settled in the late 1800s which had been transformed into one of Fallbrook's hidden gems, recently announced it would be closing its doors to the public.

"It has been a fabulous and successful 40 years," according to a statement on Myrtle Creek's website. "Thank you so much for your support over those years. We have made the difficult decision to close our gates to the public."

The statement continued to share that the facility will continue to operate its farm and growing grounds for wholesale trees and shrubs. The ownership...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/16/2020 17:52