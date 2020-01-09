Planning group to vote on School of the Arts murals, Sandia Creek Drive gates

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group will vote on items including an application to continue using an existing facility as a wedding venue and a proposal for new murals at the Fallbrook School of the Arts at the group’s next meeting Monday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m., at Live Oak School, 1978 Reche Road, in Fallbrook

The owners of the Fallbrook Hacienda are applying for a major use permit to use the site as a wedding venue. It’s already used for that purpose, but new improvements are proposed for the 20.42-acre site.

Fallbrook Arts Inc. is requesting a waiver for two murals at the School of t...