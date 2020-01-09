Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

San Diego federal judge grants attorney access for migrants at border

 
Last updated 1/15/2020 at 11:45am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego federal judge has granted asylum-seekers access to attorneys as they navigate proceedings to enter the United States after expressing fears of being returned to Mexico.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw ruled Tuesday that migrants at the border may consult with lawyers during their "non-refoulement" interviews, during which they must express why they would face persecution or harm if they are returned to Mexico.

Sabraw previously ruled that a Guatemalan family at the heart of the case — who alleged they had been assaulted numerous times at gunpoint on their way...



