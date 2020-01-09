County offers resources to residents

As we head into 2020, I want to let everyone know about the resources we have for the people of San Diego County.

First, if you still have that Christmas tree and need to get rid of it, we are here to help. If you have a real tree, make sure to dispose of it in the proper way. Leaving your old, dry tree or wreaths lying in your backyard can spark fires. Make sure to check with your waste hauler or visit the county’s website, http://www.wastefreeSD.org to find a tree drop-off site near you.

Also, as we continue to get much-needed rain in San Diego County, it’s good to know where you can get free sand and bags. The county and Cal Fire will be providing free sand and bags to residents in unincorporated communities and areas at numerous location around the county.

Here are just a few of the places you can go: De Luz, 39524 Daily Road, Fallbrook, (760) 728-3140, however it is not staffed 24/7; De Luz, 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, (760) 728-2422 and Fallbrook, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, (760) 723-2024.

One of the most important services we have is in connection with Live Well San Diego. By dialing 211, you will be connected with a variety of service providers including the county Health and Human Services Agency, San Diego Gas and Electric and a variety of other resources.

211 operates 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year. It provides free, confidential help to over 6,000 services, resources and programs through their database. It’s a great tool to have through our county.

As always, if you have any local issues, reach out to my office. Call (619) 531-5555 or email me at Jim.Desmond@sdcounty.ca.gov and we will be sure to help you out.