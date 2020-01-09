Re: 'Real Estate Round-Up: SOS – Vote wisely' [Village News, 12/19/19]

Apparently, Ms. Murphy does not believe that the voters of San Diego County are worthy of deciding the fate of future development in rural areas. Why is Kim Murphy, a Realtor, against Measure A? Why is she against voter approval of stacked-housing developments in rural fire-prone areas where there is no infrastructure?

Who else is against Measure A? North San Diego County Association of Realtors; Greater San Diego Association of Realtors and Pacific Southwest Association of Realtors as well as the Building Industry Association are all against Measure A.

Cleary, Kim Murphy has a vested interest and would benefit from a “no” vote. Thousands of acres have already been approved for development throughout the county in areas that already have infrastructure including schools, fire stations, sewer, emergency evacuation plans, etc.

It is disappointing that Ms. Murphy sides with developers who would like to build on cheaper land which is more profitable to them and leave the infrastructure to the taxpayers.

For someone who has a regular column, biased opinions are just that – not journalism and belong on the opinion page.

Pauline Voges