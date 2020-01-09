County supervisors OK money for psych beds

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved spending $17.4 million on a 16-bed psychiatric facility for the northern coastal region.

The funding will restore behavioral health beds in the form of a new facility at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside.

County officials and Tri-City Medical Center reached an agreement in principal last August to reopen the psychiatric unit, which closed in October 2018 and left the region without access to emergency mental health care.

According to the county, the 30-year operating agreement outlines what servic...