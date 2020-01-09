Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

County supervisors OK money for psych beds

 
Last updated 1/14/2020 at 3:10pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved spending $17.4 million on a 16-bed psychiatric facility for the northern coastal region.

The funding will restore behavioral health beds in the form of a new facility at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside.

County officials and Tri-City Medical Center reached an agreement in principal last August to reopen the psychiatric unit, which closed in October 2018 and left the region without access to emergency mental health care.

According to the county, the 30-year operating agreement outlines what servic...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
