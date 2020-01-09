Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Fire damages Guajome residence

 
Last updated 1/14/2020 at 3:21pm



OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A fire broke out in a kitchen and damaged an Oceanside home, authorities said Tuesday.

The noninjury blaze was reported around 5:20 p.m. Monday at a single-story home on Chaparral Way in the Guajome neighborhood just south of state Route 76, Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Scott Stein said.

The first fire engine arrived roughly eight minutes later and found heavy smoke coming from the home, Stein said.

Crews searched the home and found that no one was inside, then knocked down the flames shortly after 5:40 p.m., he said, adding that the flames were contained to the kitchen....



