Police: DUI suspect crashes, causes power outage in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Power was knocked out Sunday for 250 residents in Oceanside, San Luis Rey and Ocean Hills after a suspected DUI driver hit a street light and electrical power box, police said.

The accident happened at the intersection of El Camino Real and Vista Rey, according to Lt. Doyle of the Oceanside Police Department.

The driver was tested for driving under the influence and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

San Diego Gas & Electric was on the scene and working to restore power, which they hoped would be back on by noon Sunday.

