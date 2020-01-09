San Diego Zoo raises more than $500,000 for Australian relief efforts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Zoo Global announced Tuesday it has raised more than $500,000 for Australian wildlife relief.

The price of every entry ticket to the San Diego Zoo and the Safari Park that was sold on Jan. 12 was matched by San Diego Zoo Global, and additional on-site donations were made by guests, staff and volunteers to help animals affected by the devastating and ongoing fires in Australia.

It's estimated that more than 1 billion animals have been killed.

"We are overwhelmed by the support that this initiative has received from our audiences, and inspired that so many people w...