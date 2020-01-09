Supervisors OK formal support for refugee resettlement

Last updated 1/14/2020 at 2:43pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Board of Supervisors today unanimously signaled support for continued refugee resettlement in San Diego County.

The board authorized the chief administrative officer to provide a letter in favor of continued resettlement of refugees, in accordance with Executive Order 13888.

President Donald Trump's signed the order on Sept. 26 requiring official consent from state and local government officials for the federal

government to resettle refugees in their area.

Meeting attendees — many of whom spoke in favor of the action — applauded after the board's vote. The county...