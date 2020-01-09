Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

U.S. Marine killed in crash with wrong-way driver in Carlsbad

 
Last updated 1/14/2020 at 3:18pm



CARLSBAD (CNS) - Two motorists were killed and a passenger suffered serious injuries this morning when a pickup truck heading the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad crashed head-on into a sedan following a brief police pursuit in Oceanside.

Oceanside police stopped the truck's driver for a minor traffic violation at Carmelo and Monterey drives at 12:12 a.m., Oceanside police

spokesman Tom Bussey said.

When officers got out of their patrol car, the driver took off and got on southbound I-5, Bussey said. The pursuit continued for a few minutes, but was called off when the motorist started...



