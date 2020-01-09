U.S. Marine killed in crash with wrong-way driver in Carlsbad
Last updated 1/14/2020 at 3:18pm
CARLSBAD (CNS) - Two motorists were killed and a passenger suffered serious injuries this morning when a pickup truck heading the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad crashed head-on into a sedan following a brief police pursuit in Oceanside.
Oceanside police stopped the truck's driver for a minor traffic violation at Carmelo and Monterey drives at 12:12 a.m., Oceanside police
spokesman Tom Bussey said.
When officers got out of their patrol car, the driver took off and got on southbound I-5, Bussey said. The pursuit continued for a few minutes, but was called off when the motorist started...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)