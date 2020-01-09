Alanis places 54th at state cross-country meet

Bonsall High School senior Austin Alanis concluded his high school cross-country career by placing 54th among the 203 Division V boys at the CIF state cross-country meet Nov. 30, at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Alanis had a time of 16 minutes 59.6 seconds on the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course.

“It was a fun experience and challenging as well,” Alanis said. “It was definitely a humbling experience, but I enjoyed myself.”

The top three Division V boys teams at the CIF San Diego Section meet qualified for the state meet as did the top five individuals not affiliated with a qualifying tea...